Nations FC score late to deny Hearts points

Richard Danso scored a 95th minute goal to make Nations FC snatch a late equaliser at Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex to deny Accra Hearts of Oak the maximum points in the Ghana Premier League clash on Saturday.arly lead after Hamza Issah found the back of the net in the seventh min­ute but the host replied late on.

The Phobians who lost to rivals Asante Kotoko a week before, needed to respond to the defeat to appease the teeming fans but a goalkeeping error by Richard Ayi for the second time after errors in the game against Kotoko, caused them as Danso snatched a late equaliser.

SurajSeidu’s effort was saved by Nations FC goalkeeper JaphetNorvienyo before Hamza Issah smashed home from close range.

Nations FC scored through BarimahBaah but his goal was ruled out for offside before Richard Danso’sequaliser in stop­page-time.

The result leaves Hearts

winless in four games whiles Nations FC preserved their six game unbeaten run.

Hearts are ninth in the table with 17 points, while, Nations FC keep hold of the third spot with 24 points ahead of the League games yesterday.