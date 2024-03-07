Minority caucus wishes Team Ghana well

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Minority caucus in parliament has wished Team Ghana success ahead of the official opening ceremony of the 13thedition of the All-African Games tomorrow.

Mr Kobena Mensah Woyome, Ranking Committee Member on Youth, Sports and Culture, in a statement urged the team to take advantage of the platform to qualify for the Olympics Games.

“On the eve of the official open­ing of the Games, we wish Team Ghana the best, knowing that the hosting and organisation is not only historic, from the standpoint of fa­cilitating our desire towards African

Unity, but that the hosting of an Olympic Games should be our next target in the not too foreseeable future”, the statement read.

The NDC Minority Caucus also highlighted the various processes Ghana had to go through in order to secure the right to host the sporting event.

Ghana lost out to Morocco for the hosting right of the 12th edition despite former Minister of Youth and Sports, the late Major (rtd.), Dr Mustapha Ahmed’s en­gagement with a consultant to help secure the right on the instruction of former President, John Drama­ni Mahama, a statement from the caucus indicated.

However, the country secured the right to host the 13th edition of the sporting event by acclamation after a spirited fight by Egypt for the same rights to test its new sports facilities at the Technical Com­mittee on Youth, Culture and Sports Meeting in Algiers.

However, the bid was revised and resubmitted to the AU Secretariat in 2016 after an engagement between Mr Isaac Asiamah, who was appointed Minister of Youth and Sports after the 2016 general election

BY BENJAMIN ARCTON-TETTEY