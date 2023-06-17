Methodist Girls SHS hosts HD+ Kids Armwrestling competition today

The HD+ Kids Armwrestling Season II train would land in the Eastern region today with the next round of qualifiers expected to be hosted by the Methodist Girls Senior High School today.

It will assemble young pullers from selected schools across the region as the quest to win the ultimate prize intensifies.

Young pullers from Wesley Grammar Senior High School (SHS) and Holy Trinity SHS (HOTCASS) dominated the Accra edition of the championship held at the Labone SHS, in which winners booked places for the finals of the second season of the championship which drew participants between the ages of 12 to 18 in both male and female categories.

Mr William Addison of SES HD+ Ghana (right) presenting a prize to a female winner

In the men’s 60kg, Lovia Junior High School’s (JHS) Leonard Tetteh won the category, followed by Charles Cobbinah of Holy Trinity and Richmond Aboagye of Wesley Grammer SHS.

National champion, Rachael Lankai, won the female 60kg ahead of Mabel Yeboah of Ebenezer SHS and Sarah Quartey of Wesley Grammar SHS.

The men’s 70kg top prize went to Desmond Mensah of Bishop Mixed School with Steven Bennin from HOTCASS and Henry Otoo of St Thomas Aquinas SHS grabbing silver and bronze respectively.

Blessed Abeka Nunoo of Osu Salem SHS won the 70kg category with Nanka Bruce JHS’ Evelyn Steven in second position and Wesley Grammar’s Gloria Afoagbadzi in third place.

Tagged as the clash of titans was the men’s +70kg category where supporters witnessed a fierce encounter among the pullers as they kept their eyes on the top spot.

Nathaniel Adjei of La Presbyterian SHS emerged the winner of the boys’ +70kg tagged as the ‘Clash of the Titans,’ winning ahead of KATECO’s Clement Korto and Francis Kweku Annan from Labone SHS.

Ayisha Abdulai of Beacon International JHS overpowered Eugenia Ntow of HOTCASS and Jasmine Quarshie from Accra High School (AHISCO), who finished first and second runners-up in the female +70kg category.

Addressing guests at the event, Mrs Adelaide Ahovy Abbiw-Williams, Chief Executive Officer of the Headline Sponsors, SES HD+ Ghana Limited, commended the Ghana Armwrestling Federation (GAF) for maintaining the competitiveness of the championship.

She noted that there were discussions to extend the competition to other regions that had also shown interest in the global sport.

The event is supported by Twellium Industries, Charcoal Toothpaste from Royal Dach Pharmaceuticals Limited, Afriyie Sanitary products from Wadada Ventures, Swaggers Resto-Pub and K-Balm from Kofikrom Pharmacy.

BY TIMES SPORTS REPORTER