 Medeama SC, Dreams FC face off Sunday …in Champion of Champions curtain raiser

Ghana Pre­mier League champions, Medeama SC, and MTN FA Cup winners, Dreams FC, will lock horns at the Cape Coast Stadium on Sunday in the Champions of Champions game to usher in the new league season.

The fixture is in compliance with Article 9 of the Premier League Regulations (PLR), 2019, and the kick-off is at 6pm.

The two clubs are currently flying high on the continent in their various CAF Cup compe­titions.

Medeama SC managed a 3-2 penalty shoot-outs victory to edge Nigerian side, Remo Stars, from the Champions League after a 1-1 aggregate.

Dreams FC, on the other hand posted a 3-2 aggregate win over Milo FC de Kank­an of Guinea on Sunday to also advance.

The qualification of the two sides for the next round of their various com­petitions has set the stage for an uncompro­mising encounter on Sunday.

Both sides recorded home wins against each other last season, with Dreams FC posting one of the heaviest defeats against Medeama – a 4-0 demol­ishing at Dawu on match day 11.

Medeama atoned for their first-round misery by defeating the Dreams FC 3-2 at Akoon Park in Tarkwa on match day 28.

In the end, they amassed 60 points to be crowned champi­ons, while Dreams FC placed sixth with 48 points.

Dreams FC defeated King Faisal 2-0 in the FA Cup finals to become the champions.

The Champion of Champions game will be heralded by a derby between regional rivals, Cape Coast Mysterious Dwarfs and Venomous Viper, at 3pm.

The Ghana Football Associ­ation cancelled last year’s game between then league champions, Asante Kotoko, and then FA Cup winners, Hearts of Oak, due to Kotoko’s participation in the CAF Champions League, while Hearts of Oak’s key players were involved in the African Nations Championship qualifiers.

