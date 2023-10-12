Mark Addo retained as FA Vice President

Mr Mark Addo has been re-elected as Vice Pres­ident of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for another term after receiving a unanimous approval from the Executive Council.

The Koforidua Semper FI Director was nominated by Dr Ransford Abbey and seconded by Frederick Acheampong while the other members of the Council unanimously voted for him to re­tain his position as Vice President.

This is in conformity with Article 37(3) of the GFA Statutes

2019 which provides that ‘’The Vice President shall be elected from amongst the Members of the Executive Council at its maiden sitting. He shall act in the absence of the President.’’

Vice President Mark Addo thanked the membership of the Council for the appointment and called for support to continue with the good work.

“I am humbled by the ges­ture from my brother Dr Randy Abbey and my colleagues that I have worked with for the past four years. I have learnt a lot from you and I know you have also learnt a bit from me in our first term” Vice President Mark Addo said.

“It’s not been easy but with the guidance of the President, we have been able to go through it. On the fact that we have started something special in the football ecosystem and the overwhelming support and affirmation from the football family speaks volumes of our work in the last four years.”

“The reality is that we have made a positive impact in Ghana Football. I will seek your support to back the President so that our football will be among the best if not the best in Africa,” he added.

Meanwhile, members of the newly elected Executive Council were sworn into office for a four-year mandate. The Swearing in ceremony took place at the first meeting held on Monday, October 9, 2023.

Present at the meeting were President Kurt Edwin Sime­on-Okraku, Vice president Mark Addo, Dr Ransford Abbey, Kingsley Osei Bonsu, Frederick Acheampong, Nana SarfoOduro, Dr Gifty Oware-Mensah, Eugene Nobel Amon Noel and Gideon Fosu.

The members signed the Oath of Office and the Oath of Con­fidentially. James Kwesi Appiah was absent with permission of the GFA President