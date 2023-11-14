Man in trouble for attempting to steal cocoa beans at Osedzi

A young man is battling for his life after he was attacked with machete, when he attempted to steal dry cocoa beans at Osedzi in the Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam Dis­trict, of the Central Region.

The victim, in his late 20s, popularly known as Cape, was slashed open in the abdomen and left shoulder and bled profusely.

The owner of the cocoa beans,known as Roman Father, who caught the victim in the act, also smashed his face on a wall multiple times, leaving him with a disfigured face and a swollen neck.

A witness, who pleaded anonymity, told the GNA that Cape and two accomplices, all

residents of Ajumako Kyebi, went to the adjoining community on Saturday, with three sacks, allegedly to steal cocoa.

They were said to have found the cocoa folded in a dry­ing mat on the compound of a farmer, named Roman Father.

The two accomplices po­sitioned themselves as guards, turned off the lights and com­menced operation.

Luck, however, eluded them when Father heard movements on his premises and silently sneaked out of his room with a machete, grabbed Cape and in­flicted machete wounds on him.

The two accomplices, upon sensing danger, fled the scene.

A witness told GNA that Father kept Cape in his custody for some time before handing him over to personnel at the Ajumako District Police Station, where he was asked to take him (victim) to Ajumako District Hospital.

Cape had his wounds stitched up and discharged the same day. —GNA