Liberty eye Chelsea upset at Berekum

The Berekum Golden City Park would become the centre of attention tomorrow when Berekum Chelsea host Liberty Professionals in the top-liner of the Ghana Premier League (GPL) match day four fixtures.

Euphoria surrounding the game has skyrocketed with both sides in search of their first win with Chelsea bruising from a 1-0 defeat to Dwarfs last week.

Having recorded three draws in their first three games of the season, a win for either side would be a huge relief in their quest to securing a favourable position on the league table.

Berekum Chelsea has displayed great resilience and dominance at home and would be in the right spirit to clinch the three points against their visitors.

But that would be a huge mountain to climb as the ‘Scientific Soccer lads’ would fancy a win away from home to boost their confidence ahead of their next encounter.

Another mouthwatering fixture today would be at the Dawu Park where Dreams FC would host crowd favourites, Legon Cities.

It would also be the first test for new Legon Cities coach Bashir Hayford who would be looking forward to beginning his journey on a bright note, considering his experience on the local scene.

Dreams FC, however, would be hoping to bounce back from their defeat to Karela in their last game and winning at home would be highly fancied.

They would be expected to face Legon Cities with all guns blazing but the visitors may have all the arsenals to deal with their threat in a bid to get their first win of the season.

Techiman Eleven Wonders will square off with West Africa Football Academy (WAFA) at the Nana Ameyaw Park in Techiman.

With two wins and a draw and sitting on top of the league table, Eleven Wonders have become a team to watch in this season’s GPL and would be hoping to continue with their outstanding performance when they host WAFA.

Noted for their brilliant football, WAFA would also be a hard nut to crack by the Wonders as they look forward to walking away with the maximum three points to get their campaign back on track.

Wonder club, Accra Great Olympics will be up tomorrow to make a huge statement after their 3-0 win against Legon Cities, when they clash with Cape Coast Ebusua Dwarfs at the Accra Sports Stadium.

A win for Olympics would push them to the summit of the table while Dwarfs would be hoping to prevent their opponents from dominating the headlines.

But in ensuring that, Dwarfs would have to overwork themselves to contain a much improved Olympics side that have recorded the heaviest score line so far in the competition.

Coach Annor Walker appears to have gotten his rhythm right as his side churned out a beautiful display against Legon Cities.

With experienced Gladson Awako and Michel Otoo pulling the strings in midfields, Dwarfs would be in a battle of their lives to stop the ‘AGOSU’ armada.

BY MICHAEL D. ABAYATEYE