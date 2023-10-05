‘Kotoko players will get better’

Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum, Head Coach of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, has called for patience for his young players as the club struggles in the opening weeks of the 2023-24 Betpawa Premier League.

Kotoko endured another frustrating draw at home after playing out 1-1 with Karela United; the Porcupine Warriors remain winless in three games into the season.

Speaking after the game, Dr Ogum pointed out the role of his team’s wastefulness in front of goal has played a huge role in the team’s struggle and added that in time, his young team will come good.

“It’s inexperience. They (the players) are not that matured in the game. From division twoto Premier League; it will take time

It will take some games for them to understand the Premier­ship and then for them to be very confident. It’s my duty as a coach to instill that confidence in them. With time, they will get better.”