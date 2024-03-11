Karela United pip Kotoko again

Karela United scored a second half goal to hand Asante Kotoko yet an­other defeat in the Ghana Premier League.

Abubakari Damba’s side needed a win to ensure that their place in the Premier League was safe with the season tiptoeing.

Giyas Ibrahim netted inside 62 minutes to give Karela United the crucial victory over the Porcupine Warriors on Saturday at Naa Sheriga Sports Complex in Nalerigu.

The win marked Karela’s second consecutive victory over Kotoko in three weeks following their FA Cup triumph in Tamale.

The win sees Karela United move up to 13th place, four points clear of the drop, while Asante Kotoko

risk dropping from the second spot with their closest rivals set for action the following day.

Meanwhile Dominic Ampon­sah, Ali Mohammed, Asuman Dankwah, Shawkan Mohammed and Blessing Asuman gave Accra Lions a 5-0 win over Berekum Chelsea at the WAFA Park at Sogakope.

In Bibiani, Gold Stars out­classed Accra Great Olympics at the DUN’s Park.

Alex Aso opened the scoring in the third minute before Richard Botchway netted an own goal in the 41st minute.

Back from the break, Frank Amankwah added to the tally in the 56th minute to wrap things up for the Miners.