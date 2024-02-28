Jospong Group deserves every support

The Lagos State Gov­ernment in Nigeria has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ghana’s Jospong Group of Companies for it to provide solutions to recycling, treat­ment and processing of waste in the State.

In a speech after signing the MoU on behalf of Lagos State, Mr Tukunbo Wahab, the Commissioner of the Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, justified the choice of the Ghanaian group to provide service in Nigeria.

He said among other things that the public-private part­nership (PPP) with Jospong was clinched because Jospong is the best company in Africa that could offer the needed services to address the State’s hydra-headed waste challenges.

The Commissioner added that Jospong has the capacity to turn Nigeria’s waste into valuable resources or wealth.

We are excited about the eulogy from Mr Wahab, a foreigner, as that goes to prove that Jospong Group is being watched outside the country and that the quality of its services in waste man­agement is not in doubt.

No wonder one of its sub­sidiaries, Zoomlion, already provides similar services in other African countries such as Togo, Angola, Zambia, Equatorial Guinea, and Libe­ria.

In fact, the Jospong Group has carved a niche for itself as a reliable solution to the increasing waste management problems in Africa.

The Group, which started as a printing press in 1995 and now has some 60 subsidiaries and shown business interest in over 14 sectors, has in Asia too.

Some of its business areas are banking and insurance, aluminum processing, plastic waste recycling, jute pro­duction, oil and gas, ICT, manufacturing, building and construction, automobile and equipment, ports and logistics services, mining and quarry, logistics and agriculture.

At a time and in a country where some businesses are not able to overcome their nascent problems and as a result die prematurely, the Jospong keeps flourishing.

This means, the Group is doing something right which other businesses, particularly the failing ones, should know and adopt.

Even though we cannot actually point to the secrets behind Jospong’s phenome­nal success, we can say that its Executive Chairman, Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong, values Godliness in his dealings.

It is, therefore, not surpris­ing that Godliness opens the couching of its core values, which reads: “Godliness & Fellowship, Service Excel­lence, Stewardship, People-Fo­cused, Teamwork”.

Public utterances that em­anate from the Group clearly point to the fact that it is not relenting in

its daily efforts to be the best in its chosen areas.

This gives the hope that it will see to addressing current challenges and those that would arise in the course of time.

We are solidly behind Jospong Group because its good works outside Ghana is a demonstration of selling the country, which boosts its goodwill in the global space.

Besides, though its services abroad creates jobs in the host countries, some of such services are also rendered by Ghanaians posted there.

Obviously, these add up to jobs created for Ghanaians at home.

We are also aware of the huge taxes it pays to the state, as well as the foreign exchange repatriations it brings home, all in the bid to improve the country’s gross Domestic Product.

The Jospong Group of Companies therefore deserves every support the state Ghana can give it to continue to flourish.