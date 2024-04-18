Yendi MP urges NPP faithful to unite for victory in 2024 general election
The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Yendi, in the Northern Region, Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama, has urged party faithful to unite, so that the NPP can break the eight, in the 2024 General Election.
“I want each and every one of you to be a campaign manager in your electoral area, so that we can break the eight by electing our flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, as President of Ghana,” he added.
Alhaji Mahama, who made the call at Pion, at the end of his three-day Reconciliation and Thank You tour of the Yendi Constituency, reminded the people that without unity it would be difficult for the party to achieve victory.
“I can only give you the development and jobs when we are united as brothers as and sisters. My only concern is how to help develop the area and also support the youth with jobs opportunities for a brighter future.”
Alhaji Mahama gave the assurance that he was doing everything possible to develop the area.
Recounting his achievements, the Yendi MP, said since he was voted into office in 2021, he carried out a number of infrastructure project across the constituency.
The MP appealed to the people to desist from insulting each other on social media, but they should rather consider themselves members of the elephant family.
The Yendi Constituency Chairman of the NPP, Alhaji Baba Gazali, thanked the people for supporting him during the tour.
He urged the electorate to rally behind the MP to retain the seat for the party, as well as the presidency.
Alhaji Gazali asked members of the party to bury their differences and campaign vigorously for victory in the General Election, in December.
Alhaji Mahama, it is recalled, was on April 9, this year, declared as the sole parliamentary candidate of the NPP for the Yendi Constituency by the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party.
The primaries was keenly contested by the incumbent MP for Yendi, Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama, and the Chief Executive Officer of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), Hajia Abibata Shani Mahama Zakariah.
A three member committee that was formed by the NEC to look into the issue, finally came out with the findings, which led to the declaration of the incumbent MP as the candidate of
FROM YAHAYA NUHU NADAA, TAMALE