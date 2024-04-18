Yendi MP urges NPP faithful to unite for victory in 2024 general election

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Mem­ber of Parliament (MP) for Yendi, in the Northern Region, Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama, has urged party faithful to unite, so that the NPP can break the eight, in the 2024 General Election.

“I want each and every one of you to be a campaign manager in your electoral area, so that we can break the eight by electing our flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, as President of Gha­na,” he added.

Alhaji Mahama, who made the call at Pion, at the end of his three-day Reconciliation and Thank You tour of the Yendi Constituency, reminded the peo­ple that without unity it would be difficult for the party to achieve victory.

“I can only give you the devel­opment and jobs when we are united as brothers as and sisters. My only concern is how to help develop the area and also support the youth with jobs opportunities for a brighter future.”

Alhaji Mahama gave the assurance that he was doing everything possible to develop the area.

Recounting his achievements, the Yendi MP, said since he was voted into office in 2021, he carried out a number of in­frastructure project across the constituency.

The MP appealed to the peo­ple to desist from insulting each other on social media, but they should rather consider them­selves members of the elephant family.

The Yendi Constituency Chair­man of the NPP, Alhaji Baba Gazali, thanked the people for supporting him during the tour.

He urged the electorate to rally behind the MP to retain the seat for the party, as well as the presidency.

Alhaji Gazali asked members of the party to bury their differ­ences and campaign vigorously for victory in the General Elec­tion, in December.

Alhaji Mahama, it is recalled, was on April 9, this year, declared as the sole parliamentary candi­date of the NPP for the Yendi Constituency by the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party.

The primaries was keenly con­tested by the incumbent MP for Yendi, Alhaji Farouk Aliu Ma­hama, and the Chief Executive Officer of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), Hajia Abibata Shani Mahama Zakariah.

A three member committee that was formed by the NEC to look into the issue, finally came out with the findings, which led to the declaration of the incum­bent MP as the candidate of

FROM YAHAYA NUHU NADAA, TAMALE