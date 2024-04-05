Japan Embassy, 3 entities sign $ 210,031 grant contract for CHPS facilities

The Embassy of Japan on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with three institutions in Accra to construct Community-Based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) facility in some districts.

The total Grant contract signed for CHPS compound worth $ 210,031 is an initiative of the Japanese Government Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Project (GGHSP).

Expected to be completed within a year, the beneficiary districts are Tolon District in the Northern Region , Daffiama Bussie Issa in the Upper West Region and Lower Manya Krobo Municipality in the Eastern Region.

A total of 15,382 individuals are expected to benefit from the CHPS Compound directly in terms of healthcare delivery.

Signing the MoU in Accra, the Japanese Ambassador to Ghana, Mr Mochizuki Hisanobu, said the Japanese Government established the GGHSP to provide funding support to grassroots humanitarian projects in solving human security challenges.

He noted that, the project had provided funding support to over 350 grassroots projects in Ghana in health, education, agriculture, water, sanitation and many others since its inception.

“Today’s ceremony is to award Grants to the tune of $210,031 to three beneficiary institutions who have successfully gone through series of rigorous GGHSP selection process.

The institutions included Lower Manya Krobo Municipal Health Directorate in the Eastern Region, Grameen Ghana (NGO) from the Northern Region and Daffiama Bussie Issa District Assembly in the Upper West Region,” he noted.

Mr Hisanobu said the construction of the CHPS compound would be constructed at Tsledom, an isolated community located on the mountains of Lower Manya Krobo Municipality surrounded by three settlements that lacked access to basic health care.

Also, he said the other selected two communities in the Northern part of the country which were, Kpalgun and Kenkellen lacked health facilities and the community members suffer from malaria, diarrhea, pneumonia among others.

“Sometimes women in labour are carried on foot, bicycles, motor bikes or tricycles to the nearby health facility (Challah CHPS compound) which is about 17km away. The poor road condition also worsens the situation and results in complications in most instances,” he stated.

Therefore, he said the construction of CHPS compound in these communities would provide health facilities and essential healthcare for them.

Signing on behalf of Lower Manya Krobo Municipality, the Municipal Director of Health Services of the Municipality, Dr James Atampiiga Avoka, said the construction of a CHPS compound in Tsledom would not only provide essential healthcare services to the community but also serves as a beacon of hope and progress for generations to come.

“With this grant, we will be able to create a sustainable healthcare infrastructure that will positively impact the lives of countless individuals and families in the Tsledom community, we will create a foundation for health justice, community empowerment, and progress for the community,” he said.

He expressed gratitude to the Japan Embassy for their unwavering support to the communities and the country at large.

Also signing on behalf of Daffiama-Bussie-Issa District and Grameen Ghana were the District Chief Executive, Mr Nadi Imoro Sanda and Executive Director of Grameen Ghana, Mr Mohammed Adams.

BY CECILIA LAGBA YADA