J.B. Danquah Adu’s murder trial:Judge unhappy over absence of defence counsel in court

A high Court hearing the case of alleged killers of the late Member of Parliament for Abuakwa North, J.B. Danquah Adu on Wednesday lamented over defence counsel’s absence in court.

The court presided over by Justice Lydia Osei Marfo, noted that Mr Augustine Obuor, counsel for the accused has been absenting himself from court thereby causing delay in the trial of Daniel Asiedu, aka Sexy Dondon and Vincent Bossu.

The court said that no reasons have been given by defence counsel for his absence.

According to the trial judge, if counsel failed to make an appearance in the matter at the next sitting, she would be compelled to write to the Legal Aid Scheme to provide the accused with new legal representation.

Earlier, Asiedu raised his hand up praying the court to get them a new lawyer, but the court asked them to wait till it hears from their substantive legal counsel.

The prosecution led by Ms Hilda Craig, Senior State Attorney informed the court that, it has been a while since she saw or heard from Mr Obour, and that she has other cases with him and that he has not been attending to the other cases as well.

She, therefore, prayed the court that she was going to send defence counsel a message by notifying him on the next adjourned date.

The matter has been adjourned to October 16, 2020.

Asiedu and Bossu are being held on the charge of conspiracy to rob.

Asiedu is additionally facing the charge of murder of the MP.

J B Danquah Adu was murdered in his residence at Shiashie on February 9, 2016.

It is the case of the prosecution that Asiedu and Bossu planned to go on a robbery spree, but Bossu abandoned the plan to rob and proceeded home.

Asiedu, however, proceeded to Shiashie where he managed to enter the legislator’s house, robbed and murdered him in cold blood by stabbing him in the neck and chest. GNA