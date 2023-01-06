Scrap dealer in trouble for allegedly stealing American rapper’s phone

33-year-old scrap dealer, who allegedly stole an iPhone 14 Pro Max be­longing to Meek Mills, an Ameri­can rapper, at a musical show, was remanded in police custody, by the Circuit Court, in Accra.

Nuhu Sulley, who was charged with stealing, denied the charge and is expected before court again on January 17.

The court presided over by Mr Samuel Bright Acquah, turned down bail application for Sulley.

Prosecut­ing, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Maxwell Op­pong, opposed the application for bail, saying the police were carrying out further investi­gations into the matter.

He said ac­cused was a flight risk, and would not appear to stand trial when granted bail, considering the severity of the offence.

ASP Oppong said the complainant, Akwasi Agyeman, Chief Executive officer (CEO) of Ghana Tourism Author­ity, resided at Abelemkpe, Accra, and Sulley resided at Madina, also in the city.

The prosecution said on December 29, last year, the complainant organised a musical show at the Independence Square, Accra, which hosted Meek Mills, an American wrapper.

ASP Opoong said whiles Mills was making his way through to the stage, accused, who was among the crowd, allegedly stole the iPhone 14 Pro max mobile phone valued at GH¢ 22,000 from Mills’ pocket.

The prosecution said accused after the act left the scene, and the complainant reported the matter to the police.

ASP Oppong said through intel­ligence, the phone was tracked and traced to the residence of accused, at Madina.

The prosecution said Sulley was arrested on December 30, last year, and during investigation, he admitted the offence. – GNA