Inflation rate unchanged at 10.3 per cent in March

The year-on-year inflation rate for March 2021 was unchanged at 10.3 per cent. The month-on-month inflation between February 2021 and March 2021 was zero.

The year-on-year inflation rate for March 2021 was unchanged at 10.3 per cent.

The month-on-month inflation between February 2021 and March 2021 was 0.2 per cent.

Professor Samuel Kobina Annim, the Government Statistician, said the year-on-year variation between Food (10.8 per cent) and Non-Food inflation (10.0 per cent) narrowed to 0.8 per cent.

The Month-on-Month non-food inflation exceeded food inflation by 12 percentage points, he said.

Housing, Water, Electricity and Gas, especially in Greater Accra, showed significant changes on a year-on-year and month-on-month basis for March 2021.

The difference between locally produced items (11.7 per cent) and imported items (6.8 per cent) reduced to 4.9 per cent.

The year-on-year food inflation in the Eastern Region surpassed Greater Accra Region by more than three percentage points.

With this rate, Food contributed 46.3 per cent to the total inflation, the lowest, since February 2020. GNA