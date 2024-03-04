Hearts, Oly, Kotoko record wins

Accra Hearts of Oak yesterday came back from a goal down to beat Nsoatreman FC 2-1 in their Ghana Premier League match day 19 game played at the Nana Koronmansah Park.

The host grabbed the opener in the 22nd minute when Abdul Rah­man laid a pass onto the path of an onrushing Walid Fuseini who unleashed a right-footed strike past goalkeeper, RichardAttah, in post for Hearts.

Right after the break, the visi­tors drew level after winger and NASCO Man-of-the-Match,Salifu Ibrahim’s strike on target was deflected home by defender,Rans­ford FrimpongAsokwah.

Ten minutes after the equaliser, the Phobians went ahead through Ivorian import,CissieKasim, who finished off a two-man count­er-attack with Dennis Korsah, blasting a shot into the net.

Nsoatreman accepted the chal­lenge and came at Hearts for the equaliser but they failed to break the Hearts rear.

On Saturday, Accra Great Olympics continued their brilliant start to the second round of the Ghana Premier League (GPL) with a 2-0 win over Kpando Heart of Lions at the WAFA Park.

Striker Yusif Abdul Razak scored a brace to give his side an impressive win to move them to the top half of the table.

The former Black Galaxies player opened the scoring in the sixth minute as he smashed home from the edge of the box fol­lowing a dominant start by Great Olympics.

Back from the break, Yusi­fRazak sealed victory for the Dade boys in the 63rd minute

after intercepting a long pass to beat his marker before chipping the ball over the goalkeeper for his second of the day.

Heart of Lions pressed hard for a possible comeback but their effort came to naught as their unbeaten run under coach Bashir Hayford came to an end.

Prior to that, Asante Kotoko returned to winning ways on Friday as they pip Bibiani Gold Stars 1-0 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Youngster, Peter Amidu, scored the only goal of the match after combining with KaloOuat­tara and Steven Mukwala to slot home just before the break.

Bibiani Gold Stars started the game on the front foot with some beautiful build up and scintillating display from the back but it was Kotoko who shot into the lead just before the half time whistle.

After the interval, the Por­cupine Warriors played to a well-rehearsed pattern to keep the Miners front men at bay.

Set piece experts, Appiah Mc­Carthy and Abednego Tetteh, were given their chance in the second half but their intro­duction did not change much as Kotoko held on to win the game.

BY RAYMOND ACKUMEY