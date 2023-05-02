Heart of Lions return to Ghana Premier League …with five games to spare

After eight seasons in the Division One League (DOL), Heart of Lions have sealed qualification to play in the 2023/24 betPawa Premier League next season.

The Pride of the Volta currently top the league log in Zone 3 with 59 points after 25 games, won 19, drawn two and conceded four defeats.

Though they had already secured qualification with five games to go, the Kpando boys still proceeded to wallop Golden Kick 4-2 at the Tema Sports Stadium yesterday courtesy of Mustapha Yakubu who grabbed all four goals with Ezekiel Nettey and Benjamin Bentum pulling two back to cement their return to the top flight.

The two-time GHALCA Top-4 winners, visited the drop in 2015, finishing on 14th together with Great Olympics and Brong Ahafo Stars on 15th and 16th respectively.

The Kpando-based outfit were favourites to qualify last season but were deducted three points for fielding an unqualified player, thus surrendering the opportunity to Kotoku Royals.

That notwithstanding, the Lions put the disappointment behind them and fought on.

The team’s sweat merchant – Fatawu Salifu, who spoke to the Times Sports weeks back, said his charges were keen on playing in the Premiership.

“The target is to qualify the club and we know we won’t get it on a silver platter, so we are working hard to maintain the record. We will continue to maintain the lead until the end of the season.”

Out of the 48 teams in all three Zones, Heart of Lions became the first to book their place with clubs like Tano Bofoakwa in Zone 1A, Eleven Wonders in Zone 1B and Nations FC in Zone 2 – all in tough race for a spot.

Meanwhile, the third batch of trainees of the CAF Licence C Module II coaching course underway at the GFA Technical Centre, Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence, Prampram, is expected to end tomorrow.

The 10-day course was spearheaded by Director for Coaching Education, Prof Joseph Kwame Mintah – with assistance and directive from the Technical Director Bernhard Lippet, Administrative Manager Maxwell Caesar Kemeh and other GFA/CAF Instructors.

These coaches completed the Module I and the mandatory practical session before returning to the Centre for Module II.

BY LINUS SIAW NARTEY