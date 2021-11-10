GROHE to inaugurate training facility in Ghana

GROHE, a leading global brand for complete bathroom solutions and kitchen fittings, will inaugurate a state-of-the-art training facility in Accra as part of its GROHE Installer Vocational Training and Education (GIVE) programme.

It is aimed at equipping young persons with the requisite skillset and knowledge for the sanitary industry.

The training facility set up in collaboration with the Accra Technical Training Centre forms part of the sanitary giant’s efforts to address the issue of shortage of skilled installers in the industry.

As part of the GIVE programme, GROHE supports plumbing schools in creating a state-of-the-art training framework by installing modern training facilities and providing learning material and experienced technical trainers.

Located in the heart of the capital, the facility is expected to accommodate and equip Ghanaian youth with extensive knowledge in the rubrics of the sanitary industry through tailor-made programmes which give prominence to hands-on practice.

Speaking ahead of the inaugural ceremony to be held on Thursday, Christopher Penney, Leader, GIVE Program, LIXIL EMENA expressed excitement about the commissioning of the facility whiles attesting to the benefits of GIVE.

“The shortage of many skilled installers which is increasingly becoming a source of worry for many industry players challenged us to come up with GIVE as an innovative strategy to remedy the situation. As part of GIVE, we collaborate with technical & vocational training institutions that offer programmes relevant to our industry to train young talents. In addition, the institutions are supported to set up fully functioning training environments where students can benefit from the brand’s vast expertise,” he added.

The Leader of GIVE Programme highlighted the importance of the existence of well-equipped training facilities with the right programmes as very crucial to attracting and retaining many talents in the industry.

According to him the relevance of adequate technical and vocational training in the sanitary industry could never be downplayed as it prepared students to compete fiercely on the job market by virtue of their in-depth knowledge in the latest technologies and sanitary innovations.

In some parts of the world, GIVE has impacted many lives by helping many socially disadvantaged people become sanitary specialists through its training programmes which are uniquely designed with the needs of the job market and the latest industry trends in mind.

“The GIVE programme will unite all our professional training efforts and help young people from all backgrounds by improving the quality of life for themselves and their families. We offer students a training and education programme which will prepare them to become skilled plumbers and guide them further in their careers,” Antoine Kaissar, Leader, GROHE NWA, and LIXIL said.

“As the programme’s name implies, giving back to society is vital for us at GROHE,” he said.

