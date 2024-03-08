Golf: Golden Classic Championship to tee off March 12

The Centre of the World Golf Club in Tema will host the Golden Classic Championship, the first of Gold Fields Ghana Limited and Profes­sional Golfers Association (PGA) championships, line-up for the year 2024, on March 12.

The championship, according to the organisers, would serve as one of the four qualifiers dubbed ‘Road to Damang’ for the main championship to close the year.

According to the PGA’s Direc­tor of Operations, Alhaji Ahmed Padori, the event would be held on March 12-14, and expected to attract a number of professional golfers throughout the country.

He said the 54-hole champi­onship would be played over a three-day period with a cut off after the 36 holes on the second day to set the pace for a more competitive challenge.

Alhaji Padori also said suc­cessful golfers after the second day would proceed to compete on the last day of the tourna­ment.

Alhaji Padori further stated that feverish preparations were under­way in order to ensure a suc­cessful golf championship at the Centre of the World golf club.

Being the first competition of the PGA, Alhaji Padori noted that golfers will be anxious and determined to impress, and there­fore urged them to train harder in order to brighten their chances during the three-day compe­tition

BY TIMES SPORTS REPORTER