Golf: Golden Classic Championship to tee off March 12
The Centre of the World Golf Club in Tema will host the Golden Classic Championship, the first of Gold Fields Ghana Limited and Professional Golfers Association (PGA) championships, line-up for the year 2024, on March 12.
The championship, according to the organisers, would serve as one of the four qualifiers dubbed ‘Road to Damang’ for the main championship to close the year.
According to the PGA’s Director of Operations, Alhaji Ahmed Padori, the event would be held on March 12-14, and expected to attract a number of professional golfers throughout the country.
He said the 54-hole championship would be played over a three-day period with a cut off after the 36 holes on the second day to set the pace for a more competitive challenge.
Alhaji Padori also said successful golfers after the second day would proceed to compete on the last day of the tournament.
Alhaji Padori further stated that feverish preparations were underway in order to ensure a successful golf championship at the Centre of the World golf club.
Being the first competition of the PGA, Alhaji Padori noted that golfers will be anxious and determined to impress, and therefore urged them to train harder in order to brighten their chances during the three-day competition
BY TIMES SPORTS REPORTER