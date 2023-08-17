Gold Fields presents $28,000 tractors to Takoradi Airforce Base

Gold Fields Ghana Limited last Friday presented a mul­tipurpose tractor valued at $28,000 to the Takoradi Air­force Base to promote aviation safety and flights operations in the Western Region.

With a mower attached, the equipment is to assist in keeping the edges, shoulders of the runway of overgrown bushes and other poten­tial impediments that hinder flight operations.

Speaking at the handing over cere­mony on Friday, the Relieving General Manager, Tarkwa Mine, Elliot Twum, expressed Gold Fields commitment to safety which was the number one value saying “if we cannot mine, we will not mine.”

He said, this value was extended to communities in which the company operated to ensure that all stakehold­ers understood and benefitted from the commitment they made to safety.

Mr Twum added “that’s why we believe providing this important equipment to Takoradi Airport, and indeed, the Airforce Base, will go a long way to ensure flight safety for everyone who uses this facility.

Almost every day our employees, visitors and other stakeholders use this airport as they travel to our mine sites at Tarkwa and Damang.”

Since 2004, he said Gold Fields Foundation had invested over $96 mil­lion in health, water and sanitation and infrastructure.

“Our purpose is to create an endur­ing value beyond mining. We are keen on ensuring sustainable growth and de­velopment, keen on delivering on targets we set for environmental, social and gov­ernance commitments,” Mr Twum said.

Receiving the tractor, the Takoradi Base Commander, Air Commodore Godfried Sackey Parker, recalled that on assumption of office, he realised that maintenance of safety, particularly along the runway was a huge challenge.

He indicated that he was desirous to ensure safety of both military and civilian operations at the Airforce Base, especially controlling weeds along the runway, but, manual work with cutlasses and sometimes the hiring of a tractor were not sustainable, today, as it came with additional cost.

He said “the hired tractor will not do any good work and so we sought permission from the Chief of Air Staff to seek assistance, and today, Gold Fields has delivered the tractor to ensure safety of the shoulders of runway through an effective weed control in accordance with international standards.”

Air Commodore Parker thanked Gold Fields for the gesture, which he described as testimony of the company’s shared commitment and dedication to achieve things.

