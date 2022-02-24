Ghana records 112 new COVID-19 cases

Ghana has recorded112 new cases of COVID-19, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has said.

It said the country had 570 active cases with confirmed cases of the novel disease recorded totalling 159,006 as at last week Tuesday.

The Service also indicated on its website monitored by the Ghanaian Times yesterday that, one person was in a critical condition while six were in severe state.

It added that 156,994 people had recovered from the disease but unfortunately the death toll had risen to1, 442.

The service said it had so far conducted 2,302,247tests since the outbreak of the disease in March 2020 with a positivity rate of 6.9 per cent.

On the regional case count, Greater Accra leads with active cases of 418 after recording 89,081 cases out of which 88,346 have recovered and have been discharged.

Ashanti follows with 22,292 cases with 21,897 recoveries and discharges.

Western has 8,201 recoveries out of 8,296 cases while Eastern had 7,019 confirmed cases with 6,862 recoveries and discharges.

The Volta Region, the GHS said, had a total of 5,947 cases out of which 5,849 were recoveries and discharges thereby leaving the region with 11 active cases.

Central has 5,402 cases with 5,352 recoveries and discharges, followed by the Bono East Region with 2,966 cases out of which 2,892 people had recovered and beendischarged.

Bono Region has a total of 2,233 recoveries and discharges out of 2,330 cases leaving it with one active case and the Northern Region has 1,831recoveries with 1,863 cases.

Upper East follows with 1,733 cases out of which 1,670 people have recovered and have been discharged.

Ahafo Region has 1,134 cases with 1,100 recoveries, Western Northhas 1,109 cases with 1,095 recoveries, Oti has 929 cases with 920 recoveries, Upper West has 895 cases out of which851 people have recovered,North East has 372 cases with 361 recoveries whileSavannah Region has 291 cases with 287 recoveries.

Also, the Service said only sixregions had so far not recorded any active cases. They included theSavannah, North East, Oti, Ahafo, Northern and the Bono East regions.

More so, the Service indicated that cases of international travellers (KIA) were 7,347 out of which 7,247 persons have recovered.

Based on these statistics, the GHS has implored the entire populace to stringently observe the COVID-19 safety precautions in order to avert a spike in the country’s cases.

BY ABIGAIL ARTHUR