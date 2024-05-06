Prophetess, philanthropist installed Norya Manye of La Nmati Dzarase

Naa Ofamota Otsejen I was last Saturday enstooled La Dzarasee Nmati Noyaa Manye (Development Queen) of La, a suburb of Accra.

The United Kingdom -based philanthropist and prophetess known in private life as Prophetess Beatrice Ayorkor Adjetey is also the founder of Christ International Christian Centre in Wembley, UK.

The newly installed development Queen Mother whose enstoolment was witnessed by prominent personalities including Muslim and Traditional rulers from various communities is to ensure rapid development among the people of Nmati Dzarase and La at large.

Speaking at the enstoolment and outdooring ceremony, Naa Ofamota Otsejen I of Nmati Dzarase, pledged her dedication to the development of the community as well as continue with her support of the needy.

She assured the Chiefs and elders of the community that she would at all times come to them for advice on how to move the community in the right direction.

She expressed her readiness to collaborate with the various political leadership, especially the Member of Parliament and the Municipal Chief Executive of the Municipality to ensure massive transformation of lives of the people.

She further expressed her profound gratitude to the Chiefs and people of La Nmati Dzarase for the honour done her and assured them of her continuous support for all.

The development Queen Mother is known for her generosity and philanthropic work as well as service to the community which has earned her respect and recognition.

Her philanthropic work has won the heart of all in the La community where many describe her as a mother with a “Golden heart” who loves and accommodate all no matter where one belongs to.

She has been lauded for her initiatives in supporting schools in the community with feeding and financial support in ensuring that school absenteeism becomes a thing of the past in La and its environs.

She was also acknowledged for her peace loving nature and her spirit of unity and togetherness aimed at fostering peace and progress among the La people.

Her charity organization Angel Smile foundation has been a major factor in ensuring smiles on the faces of the less-privileged in the society.

She has always had a passion for helping those in need and has the desire to do more, especially to the people of La and beyond.

Through her Non-governmental organization, she has supported those who could not provide for themselves, delivering sustainable, long term solution to those in need and provided food, education, health care as well as offered support to orphans, under age mothers and those in need.

Naa Ofamota Otsejen I, has also offered counselling and support to orphans as well as grants to orphanage owners or care givers so as to provide adequate care and housing for those in care.