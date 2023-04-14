Ghana expects IMF loan approval by June – Finance Minister

Ghana expects the International Monetary Fund (IMF)’s board to approve a $3 billion loan by the end of the second quarter of 2023, Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, said in a presentation yesterday.

The embattled West African country secured a staff-level agreement with the IMF for the $3 billion support package in Decem­ber. But the Fund requires bilateral lenders to provide assurances they will restructure its debt as a condi­tion of signing off on the loan.

Mr Ofori-Atta said that official creditor financial assurances are expected by May and that the country’s domestic debt exchange programme would yield 38 billion cedis of debt service savings in 2023.

He added that $20 billion of external debt was eligible for restructuring 66 per cent of the external debt stock. Of that, $5.4 billion in official creditor debt will be restructured.

A memorandum of under­standing with official creditors and an agreement in principle on Eu­robond restructuring are expected by July, with a 2030 Eurobond

partially guaranteed by the World Bank included in the restructuring, the minister said.

He added that Ghana needs a $1.5 billion financial stability fund to ensure appropriate solvency and liquidity.

“The World Bank has fortu­nately agreed to support this fund with a quarter of a billion… and government, looking at the space we have, also committing about $500 million to that,” Ofori-Atta said at the virtual briefing.

Ghana’s net foreign exchange reserves fell sharply in 2022 and are currently $2.6 billion, central bank governor, Ernest Addison, said in the briefing.

The government also aims to bring rampant inflation down to 8 per cent in the medium term and is targeting real GDP growth of five per cent over the same period, a presentation accompanying the briefing said.

Ghana’s inflation reached a more than two-decade high of 54.1 per cent in December, but has since slowed, falling to 45 per cent year-on-year in March. -Reuters