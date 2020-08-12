GFA sets modalities for league resumption

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) Competitions Department has come up with modalities as it prepares for the resumption of football with the 2020/21 season under strict health protocols amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

As part of the measures for the start of the 2020/2021 league, the competitions department will identify television-friendly game centers for each competition.



According to a proposal by the department, each center must be good enough to accommodate the health protocols with regular water for washing of hands and bathing and adherence to social distancing.



It said there would also be the need to identify isolation facilities close to the game centers to accommodate stakeholders including 30 Players, seven Technical Members, and five Management Members, two Security Attaché, a driver and his assistant for each team.



On Fumigation/Disinfection, the FA Competition Department stated that all facilities must be fumigated or disinfected; an exercise it requested should be repeated at least once a month, adding that dressing rooms, in particular, should be disinfected more often.



On squad list, every team will be required to submit a squad list of 30 players, seven technical members and five management members to the GFA for testing.



The proposal also considered testing which will see a collaboration between the GFA Medical Committee and the Ghana Health Service (GHS) to test all persons directly involved in the competitions before the start of the season and at the start of the second round of the competition.



The GFA shall also identify separate training facilities from match centers and schedule training times for all teams and ensure that clubs have dedicated buses throughout the competition.



On match officials, the GFA Referees Committee will submit a list of Center Referees and Assistant Referees who will join the selected Match Commissioners for testing with Security attached to every official Match Center and team.



There shall be adequate security to ensure that matches are played strictly behind closed doors. The GFA Disciplinary Committee shall sanction any violation of the protocols. –GNA