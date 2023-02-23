Father demands justice for son stoned to death

Father of Evans Wireku, who was allegedly stoned to death over a robbery case at Denkyira Fobinso in the Upper Denkyira West District of the Central Region, has appealed to the police to facilitate investi­gations, to arrest the killers of his son.

Peter Wireko, the father believed a reprisal attack was imminent, and expressed the fear that delay on the part of the police to arrest perpetrators of the crime might spark violence.

Wireko, who was speaking to Citi News, said his 22-year-old son did not deserve to die, and accused traditional authorities in the area of turning a blind eye to the issue.

He said “The traditional author­ities have turned a deaf ear to the issue, and we know they matter in cases like this. I went to see the Police Commander yesterday.”

“My worry is that if authorities don’t arrest anyone, it will spark a reprisal attack and I fear for what will happen. I want the authorities to give us justice in this matter.”