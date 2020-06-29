‘Fastest Human’ cancelled

Founder of the Ghana National Petroleum Cooperation (GNPC) Ghana’s Fastest Human, Mr Reks Brobbey, has announced that the 2020 edition of the competition has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2020 GNPC Ghana’s Fastest Human Athletics event started in the Northern and Central regions for the Open Invitational competitions in February.

As the annual event was about to hit the other regions, the COVID -19 virus took over the world at the end of March, and sporting events including the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which was scheduled in July 2020, was halted.