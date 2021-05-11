Driver remanded for impregnating 15-year-old girl

A 28-year-old driver, who defiled and impregnated a 15-year-old girl, at Afari in the Atwima-Nwabiagya South Municipality, has been remanded into police custody by the Nkawie circuit court.



The plea of Akwasi Nkrumah was not taken and he would reappear before the court presided over by Mr Michael Johnson Abbey, on May 19.





Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sylvanus Dalmeida told the court that the complainant was the father of the victim, who is a Junior High School student.





The court heard that in December, last year, the suspect met the victim in town and lured her into his room and had sexual intercourse with her.





DSP Dalmeida said the suspect gave the victim GH¢10.00 and warned her not to tell anybody about the matter else she would die.





The victim kept the ordeal to herself until March this year when her father detected that she was pregnant.





According DSP Dalmeidathe father took the victim to a hospital and it was confirmed that she was four months pregnant and upon interrogation, she mentioned the name of the suspect.





A report was made to the Nkawie police and suspect was arrested and in his caution statement admitted the offence.-GNA