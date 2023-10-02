Dogboe faces Nick Ball in WBC featherweight eliminator

Isaac the ‘Royal Storm’ Dogboe has announcedon Twitter, now known as X, his imminent return to the square ring.

Dogboe, currently ranked number two by WBC is set to face unbeaten Liverpool resident, Nick Ball, (18-0, 11KOs) in an eliminator bout for the WBC world featherweight title.

The former WBO Super Bantamweight champion revealed that he would be fighting in No­vember 18, this year in Manches­ter, UK.

The fight would take place in Manchester, UK for WBC Feath­erweight Eliminator and would also be Dogboe’sfirst professional fight on British Soil, according to a tweet by the Ghanaian boxer.

Dogboe with record (24-3, 15KOs) in his professional career fought in Switzerland (pro debut), Northern Ireland, US, Ghana and New Zealand throughout his 27 fights.

His 28th fight scheduled to take place in November will see him fighting in Britain for the first time with the number one ranked, Nick Ball.

Dogboe’s last fight was in April this year when he locked horns with Cuban Robeisy Ramirez for the vacant WBO World Featherweight title which ended in defeat via a unanimous decision.

In quest to become a two-time as well as a two division world champion, the ‘Royal Storm Dogboe has been presented with another opportunity to make history like his role model Azu­mahNelson. He must go past the unbeaten Ball.

Nick Ball, who currently holds the WBC Silver feather strap is yet to taste a world title shot in his 18 professional fights. His first title fight (WBC silver) was against Isaac Lowe in April last year where he stopped him in the third round to win the vacant silver title. He has defended it thrice with the recent being on May 27, 2023.

Isaac Dogboe must put in his best to overcome the 26-year-old Brit who is poised to taste a world title shot.

The WBC world featherweight title is currently held by Mexican, Rey Vargas, (36-1, 22KOs) who currently doesnot have a sched­uled fight.

