Bertrand Traore scores to hand Burkina Faso late win

Burkina Faso scored late to get all three points against Mauritania in the opening group game of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Côte d’Ivoire 2023.

Mauritania, who are still chasing their first Africa Cup of Nations win, proved solid in the first half by creating some decent chances.

Burkina Faso’s goalkeeper, Havre Koffi, came through for the Stallions on some occasions where needed.

Bertrand Traore came on for Ced­ric Badolo to provide more attacking threats for Hubert Velud’s side.

He nearly scored the opener after he curled from the penalty box but was denied by Babacar Niasse.

Issa Kabore was brought down in the box at the closing stages of the game. After VAR review, a penalty was awarded to Burkina Faso.

Substitute Bertrand Traore stepped up and converted for Burkina Faso to win all three points and ensure their tournament is on course.

Burkina Faso will play Algeria next on January 20 in their next game.

Meanwhile, Angola coach, Pedro Gonçalves, was satisfied with the performance of his team after they came back from a goal down to get a point against Algeria in the first game of Group D of the TotalEn­ergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Côte d’Ivoire 2023.

Speaking after the game, Pedro Gonçalves credited the efforts of his team in the second half after starting the first half slowly.

“This team started slowly but we managed to find some spaces and came back into the game in the sec­ond half which the team did better,” he said.

Pedro Gonçalves was impressed with his side’s mentality and will ex­pect more in the remaining games.

“The work isn’t done. The team showed that mentally they are up there so we will continue to build on this in our next matches,” he concluded.

Angola will play Mauritania on Saturday. — Cafonline.com