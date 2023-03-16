Asawase MP sues 11 NDC executives for defamation

The Member of Parliament (MP) of Asawase in the Ashanti Region, Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak, has sued 11 branch executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the constit­uency for defamation, at the High Court.

The 11 persons are said to have pub­lished and circulated comments deemed libelous against the MP.

The Asawase MP is demanding GH¢10 million in damages against the defendants.

The High Court has directed the defendants and other media houses that published the said defamatory material to retract and render an unqualified apology in a national newspaper.

Some members of the NDC in the Asawase Constituency led by the 11-branch executive, issued a press statement on March 10, 2023, which contained the said defamatory remarks.

Counsel for the defendants declined comments on the development when Citi News contacted him, but said he is working to defend his clients in court. —Citinews­room.com