Arrest, prosecute ‘powers’ behind galamsey …GBA appeals to govt

The Ghana Bar Association (GBA) has challenged the government to be bold and identify “the real powers” behind illegal mining (galamsey) in the country and prosecute them, instead of the labourers caught on the sites.

The Association said the galam­sey menace was being controlled and funded by a network of corrupt public officials, politicians, traditional rulers and wealthy and powerful business interests.

At a press conference in Accra yesterday, the GBA President, Yaw Boafo said: “Galamsey is a cap­ital-intensive illegal activity. The heavy-duty equipment and other machinery and chemicals used in galamsey cannot be afforded and purchased by the young men and women who get arrested on galamsey sites.

“Such hired hands do not grant entry permits into forest reserves, and one does not need to possess clairvoyant powers to ascertain that galamsey can only thrive if influential persons in society are actively funding such a menace,” he said.

The press conference was to address matters arising from the GBA’s annual general conference held in Cape Coast last month and other issues in the country.

The GBA comment on illegal mining comes days after the Office of the Attorney-General (A-G) and Ministry of Justice dismissed a petition by former Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation to the President asking for investigation into some high level government appointees and members of the governing party who were alleged­ly involved in galamsey.

According to the AG, Prof. Frimpong-Boateng failed to pro­vide evidence to substantiate the accusations which has generated controversy in the country for many months.

Mr Boafo said galamsey ac­tivities by “some greedy, lawless and irresponsible Ghanaians” had destroyed forest and polluted waters, affecting food production and health hazards.

“We call on government, polit­ical leadership and key stakehold­ers to show more political will and integrity in decisively dealing with the galamsey menace,” he said.

Touching on corruption, the GBA President expressed concern about the level of corruption in the country which had been nor­malised, evident by Auditor Gen­eral Reports and Ghana’s ranking on global index on corruption.

He said the manner in which several reported corruption-re­lated incidents involving some government appointees and public officers under the current admin­istration were dealt with, defended and protected, left much to be desired.

“We must have a system where laws and sanctions for breaches are consistently and fairly en­forced,” he said, and called on the government and parliament to swiftly pass the Conduct of Public Officers Bill.

Mr Boafo condemned partisan attacks on the legal profession and the Judiciary and urged lawyers who are into politics to avoid making unfounded allegations against their profession.

He called on political actors to use right means to address their grievances against the media, and advised the media to be circum­spect in their discussions and reportage.

The GBA president called on education stakeholders to improve the public basic school system. On the Akosombo spillage, he said the GBA would raise funds for victims. He called for national dialogue on demonstrations to address challenges.

BY JONATHAN DONKOR