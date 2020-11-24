Annor Walker sets top 5 agenda for Olympics

Accra Great Olympics coach, Annor Walker has says the close bond he shared with his players was fostering his sides’ promising start in the Ghana Premier League.

The ‘Wonder Club’ have drawn a lot of traction and plaudits from their two opening games where they thrashed Legon Cities 3-0, a result that was preceded by a hard-fought 1-1 draw in Tarkwa against Medeama, a week earlier.

Sharing the secret to their big win and early success at post-match conference, the former Nania FC and Berekum Chelsea coach said his father-figure approach in his relationship with the players was changing the fortunes of the club.

“The boys adhered to my instructions. They are attentive and willing to carry out all my instructions both at training and in competitive games. They did that at Tarkwa, it earned us a point and we improved on that today to get this scoreline.”

“I’m like a father to them, where they deserve to be scolded, I scold them, when they deserve to be lauded, I laud them, and where they deserve to be criticized or praised I do that.

It’s evident that when they are playing it looks as if they are playing for me because of the way I treat them and talk to them, they have that love to play and to die for me. “

Despite their exciting start, Coach Walker pointed out that it was far-fetched to consider winning the title admitting that their sights were rather set on a top five finish.

“It’s too early; we will be taking it game after game. My aim to finish in the top five places, and if our performance puts us in a position to ultimately challenge for the trophy, we will definitely look at it.”

Walker praised Man-of-the-Match Gladson Awako describing him as his ‘Kingpin’ and ‘assistant coach’.

“Awako is my Kingpin and my assistant coach. I worked with him at Berekum Chelsea and came to meet him at Olympics. He has been very close to me; every time I do my board work, I let them (players) know he’s my assistant on the pitch and it will serve their interest to take instructions from him on the pitch since he will be carrying out my own instructions. Anyone who doesn’t follow through will have to contend with me.

“I wish he will keep up the performance to earn a Black Stars call-up and even return to Europe but in the meantime I’m content with him staying put to advance the team’s goal for the season.”

Olympics will next face Asante Kotoko, a game Coach Walker insists he would intensify preparations for.

Gladson Awako who joined his coach at the presser ,expressed his excitement at the team building project by the club adding that the tenure of coach Walker since he took over in February has been the cornerstone to the current progress.

BY NANA BENTSI ODURO