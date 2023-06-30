Ampadu shines at 2023 Walikota Bodybuilding Championship

Ghanaian bodybuild­er, Martinson Ampadu, popularly known as the “Rock of Africa,” emerged winner of the Walikota 2023 Bodybuilding Championship in Indonesia.

The highly-rated bodybuilder upset over 45 competing body­builders from around the world to win gold at the competition in Asia.

The ‘Rock of Africa’ who is also a musician, expressed gratitude to people that have supported him on the journey to the championship.

“The competition was tough, but I came here with a purpose, which was to win. I am glad I did; I am grateful to all my fans who offered me moral and financial support.”

“I’m already looking forward to winning more medals for Ghana in future competitions, and I will keep on working hard to get to the top,” Ampadu said.

Mr Van Calebs, Manager of the bodybuilding gem, said Ampadu deserved all the commendation after the feat, and also expressed gratitude to the Ghana Bodybuild­ing and Fitness Association for the support they offered to him.

Ampadu has featured in major competitions around the world and was second in the men’s physique category at the recently held Inter­national Fitness and Bodybuilding Federation (IFBB) West African Championship held in Accra.

BY MICHAEL D. ABAYATEYE