AG 2023 football fixtures released

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has released fixtures for the 13th African Games, Accra 2023 Male and Female Football Competitions.

Ghana is in Group A of the male competition and has been paired with Benin, Congo and the Gambia.

In the female competition, the Black Princesses are in Group A alongside Tanzania, Uganda and Ethiopia.

The Black Satellites will begin their campaign on March, 9, 2024 at the Accra Sports Stadium, a day after the opening round of matches in Group B at the Uni­versity of Ghana Sports Stadium.

Ghana’s U20 female team will also kick start the competition on March 9, 2024 against Ethiopia at the Cape Coast Stadium.

The competition will be held from March 8-22,2024.