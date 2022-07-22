A NIGERIAN CRIME SYNDICATE DEFRAUDS A UKRAINIAN BUSINESSMAN $6.5 MILLION

A Nigerian criminal syndicate led by one Sunny Anwamini Aka Sam has allegedly defrauded a Ukrainian businessman to the tune of $6.5 million.

The Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) in an intelligence led operation in partnership with the state National Security has arrested Mr. Sunny yesterday, 20th July, 2022.

The Nigerian businessman aged 52, is believed to be operating in a criminal syndicate with accomplices from Ghana.

Mr Sunny who met an Ukrainian businessman known as Mazen Farakh in December 2018 during which the the latter expressed interest in purchasing expensive wood such as Teak.

Suny offered to supply Mr. Mazen Farakh with Teak worth $6.5 Million.

Suny after receiving the sum of $6.5 million from the Uknrainian Businessman sent photographs of fake pallets of teak in custom bonded warehouses and promised to get the goods to the purchaser.

Luck eluded the Nigerian fraudster, Suny on 27th March, 2022 when he was arrested by Police officers at the Police headquarters in Accra.

He was put in police custody briefly.

The Ukrainian businessman and his partners have expressed a worry over the present state of affairs in relation to our justice delivery system and calling on the powers that be to ensure that, Suny is made to face justice in a manner that will make him recover his money from the Nigerian criminal syndicate.

The Ukrainian businessman is currently in the country to ensure that, Suny is brought to account to face the full rigors of the law.