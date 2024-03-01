5th Accra City Double Tennis Tournament Open to happen in April

The Fifth edition of the Accra City Open Tennis Doubles tournament has been scheduled from Thursday 18th to Saturday 21st April, 2024 at the ….. Centre

This event is organised by the Grandmaster Tennis Events.

Mr Pater Annan, the Chief Executive Officer of the event told Times Sports news editor yesterday that the championship was opened to players of all age categories and would be full of everlasting memories.

In the category of men, would compete in matches for ages which includes 30+, 40+50+50+70+ and mixed double.

Also in the women’s category there would be competition for players from 30+40+50+60+70+ and mixed double

Other categories which includes Professionals for both Men and Women, and Semi-Professionals for both Men and Women.

“We are ready to help and nurture the young ones who are vibrant and ready to make a difference in the Tennis sports”, he said.

BY PRECIOUS NYARKO BOAKYE