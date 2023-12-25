5-Star FC crowned champions of maiden Choplife Foundation Celebrity Charity Gala 

5-Star FC emerged as the champions of the inaugural Choplife Foundation Celebrity Charity Gala after defeating Choplife FC 3-1 on penalties at the TEP’s Football Park in Teshie, Accra on Christmas Eve.

The one-day star-studded 7-aside gala, put together by renowned afro-pop musician and shareholder for betPawa Oluwatosin Oluwole Ajibade also known as Mr. Eazi, brought together hundreds of entertainers from the creative and sports industry to play and support Ghana’s health system while marking the Christmas festivity.

All four teams, 5-Star FC, Choplife FC, Small god FC, and Ghana DJ’s FC took part in the tournament which was to raise funds to support distressed patients at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

In the opening game, Choplife FC led by Mr. Eazi defeated Small god FC 1-0 through a stunner from Daniel Abbey while a King Promise-led 5-Star FC beat Ghana DJ’s FC 3-1 with Promise grabbing a brace before former Hearts of Oak midfielder, Emmanuel Nettey added the third goal in a convincing 3-1 victory.

The finals, lived up to the bill as 5-Stars FC and Choplife FC gave a good account of themselves.

King Promise grabbed his third goal of the tournament with the opener after 9 minutes while former VfL Stuttgart midfielder Hans Nunoo Sarpei responded five minutes later.

Both two teams failed to score again leaving matters to be settled on penalties which saw 5-Stars FC winning 3-1 to be crowned champions of the 2023 Choplife Foundation Celebrity Charity Gala.

In attendance were former Black Stars coach Otto Addo, former CAF General Secretary Anthony Baffoe, former Jamaican sprinter Asafa Powell, former Black Stars midfielder Laryea Kingston, and Black Stars defender Gideon Mensah among a host of footballers and musicians.

Coach Otto Addo applauded the organiser for the initiative, noting that more of such would help in saving lives while entertaining and bringing closer to the public the stars in the football and music industry.

Mr Eazi expressed appreciation to his colleagues for coming out to support the course of raising funds for the less privileged in society and helping improve the health system in the country.

Public Relations head at Choplife Gaming,

Nii Armah Ashong-Katai revealed to Times Sports that an amount of Ghc100,000 raised from the event would go into providing relief to distressed patients at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.