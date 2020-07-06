4 medical officers die of COVID-19 …more than150 battling for their lives

Four medical officers have so far died with more than150 battling for their lives since the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic broke out in the country, the Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has disclosed.

In a statement issued in Accra on Friday to commiserate over the death of its members, the Association described the untimely casualties as “a big loss to the fraternity.”

Most of those affected are in the Greater Accra, Eastern, Central, Western and Ashanti regions.

Of the four that have passed on, the first to succumb was a Consultant Physician and Former Rector of the Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons, Professor Jacob Plange-Rhule, who died on April 10, 2020 at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC).

Dr Harry Boateng, a 48-year old Specialist Pediatrician and Medical Superintendent at the Kwadaso SDA Hospital, also lost his life after complaints of being unwell.

Following suit, was Dr Emmanuel Twagirayesu, a retired Orthopedic Surgeon, and the latest being, Dr Richard Kisser, a Consultant Surgeon at the Trust Hospital in Accra who reportedly died of the virus last Thursday.

“The National Executive Committee of the Ghana Medical Association informs all members with deep sorrow the unfortunate demise of four members of the association who have sadly succumbed to COVID-19 since the outbreak of the disease in the country.

“These fallen heroes have contributed immensely to the medical profession and their untimely demise constitutes a big loss to the fraternity. May their souls rest in perfect peace, ” the GMA noted.

While calling on all members to observe a minute’s silence in honour of the fallen heroes during their clinical meetings on Monday, July 6, 2020, the GMA advised its members to abide by the safety measures and observe all Infection Prevention and Control protocols in order to minimise spread of the virus among health personnel.

“The National Executive Committee of GMA wishes to assure all members that it is working assiduously to ensure the concerns about inadequate PPE, delays in testing and other member welfare issues related to COVID-19 are addressed by the government and we will not relent,” the statement said.

As at yesterday, Ghana’s cumulative cases of COVID-19 had reached 20,085.

At least, 122 deaths have been recorded, with 14,870 infected persons either discharged or recovered from the disease.

BY TIMES REPORTER