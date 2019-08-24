Uncle Ebo Whyte, KOD and others to be honoured at Ghana Events Awards

The Ghana Events Awards (GEA) slated for Friday, August 30, at the Silver Star Tower, would honour some personalities who have been a pillar behind events in the country.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Roverman Production, Uncle Ebo Whyte, Managing Director (MD) Multi TV, Santokh Singh together with broadcast mogul and fashion icon, Kofi Okyere Darko, affectionately called KOD, and others would be honoured for their instrumental roles.

Uncle Ebo Whyte

This year’s event has over 17 categories for competitors to prove their grits for the ultimate.

Santokh Singh

Event Entertainer of the Year categorywill see, Stonebwoy, Kuami Eugene, Patapaa, Shatta Wale, Kidi, Wendy Shay, Joe Mettle, Medikal, DKB, and Efya battle it out for the coveted award.

These events, Emy Awards, Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, Ghana Meets Naija, 3music Awards, Glitz Style Awards, Girl Talk Concert, Greater Works, and Women In Worship will compete for Setup of the Year

For Corporate Event of the Year, Ghana Information Technology and Telecom Awards, Oil and Gas Awards, CIMG Awards, 40 under 40 awards, Stanbic Jazz Festival, Ghana Club 100 Awards, Ghana CEOs Summit and Ghana Beverages Awards will have a tight ‘faceoff’.

The ultimate on the night will be the Event of the Year, a category which has strongcompetition fromGhana Meets Naija, Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, EMY Awards, Roverman Festival of Plays, African Legends Nights, Easter Comedy Show, Girl Talk Concert, Rapperholic, 3Music Awards, and Golden Movie Awards.

Aside those who would pick awards and honours on the night, there would be live band session, fashion show and performance from Praye, Nana Boroo, Krymi, Moszi and many others.

The event, which is powered by Event Guide Africa, would be hosted by broadcasters, Cookie and Ibrahim Ben-Bako.

The Ghana Events Awards is an annual awards scheme aimed at honouring and celebrating indigenous Ghanaian events as well as organisers who set the pace for excellence in event management across the country.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme



