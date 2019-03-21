UCC excels at Varsity Olympics

The University of Cape Coast (UCC) emerged overall winners of the maiden African Universities Olympics in Cairo, Egypt.

They topped in both male and female divisions with 10 gold, seven silver and eight bronze medals.

Astute University of Egypt placed second with three gold medals followed by the University of Ghana, Legon and University of Development Studies (UDS) at Tamale; both grabbing two gold medals apiece.

A table tennis player of UCC, Derek Abrefa attributed their success to hardwork and strong desire by students to excel in their respective endeavours.