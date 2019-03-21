Sports

UCC excels at Varsity Olympics

March 21, 2019
0 182 Less than a minute
The MP for the area (with shovel) and a traditional leader performing the ground breaking ceremony

The University of Cape Coast (UCC) emerged overall winners of the maiden African Universities Olympics in Cairo, Egypt.

They topped in both male and female divisions with 10 gold, seven silver and eight bronze medals.

Astute University of Egypt placed second with three gold medals followed by the University of Ghana, Legon and University of Development Studies (UDS) at Tamale; both grabbing two gold medals apiece.

A table tennis player of UCC, Derek Abrefa attributed their success to hardwork and strong desire by students to excel in their respective endeavours.

Show More

Related Articles

NC forms new committees

March 21, 2019

Multipurpose sports complex for South Tongu

March 21, 2019

Rates for Black Meteors, Stars matches released

March 21, 2019

Hearts: Grant committed to club

March 20, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close