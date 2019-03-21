NC forms new committees

The Normalisation Committee (NC) of the Ghana Football Association has announced the formation of four committees as its gets closer to organising the Special Competition for clubs in the country.

Consequently, it has also made appointments to serve on committees.

The Committees include Referees Committee, Disciplinary Committee, Player Status Committee and the Appeals Committee.

Heading the Referees Committee is NC member, Naa Odofoley Nortey.

She will be assisted by Carl Ashie, Justice Yeboah, Ebo Kwaitoo and Emmanuella Aglago, all members.

Seasoned legal practitioner, Samson Lardy Anyenini will head the Disciplinary Committee which has Osei Kwadwo Addo as Vice Chairman and Dr. Kwaku Ofosu Asare, WO1 (Rtd) William Amoo and Nurudeen Alhassan as members.

The Player Status Committee has Ishak Alhassan as Chairman, Ashford Tettey Oku as Vice Chairman and Kwame Ayew, Sylvester Mensah and Cornelis Otoo as members.

The Appeals Committee will be chaired by Agbesi Dzakpasu and Nana Adjei Baffour Awuah as vice Chairman.

Members on it include Kwaku Afrifa Nsiah, Joe Slovo Tia, Dr. Bella Bello, Yaw Obeng, Vivian Aggor, Israel Ackah and Kwaku Mortey.