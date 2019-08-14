MTN rewards July promo winners

The General Manager of Mobile Money Limited, Eli Hini has encouraged the youth to actively take part in the MTN Mobile Money tenth anniversary promotion to win cars and other awards.

According to him, if a seventy-year old woman could win a car in the on-going MTN MoMo@ promotion by transacting business via mobile money, then the youth stood the greater chance of winning same.

Mr Hini said this in an interview with reporters after the second MTN MoMo@10 promotion awards at the Rawlings Park in Accra at the weekend when the winners of the promotion for July were presented with their prizes.

Salomey Armah, a microfinance operator emerged the overall winner and was presented with a Hyundai I10 vehicles.

The other winners took home electronic cash prizes ranging from GHȻ100 to GHȻ3000 and Samsung flat screen television sets between 43 to 65 inches.

Mr Hini said the MTN MoMO@10 promotion was launched to “brighten the lives of the customers of MTN” and Ghanaians.

Under the promotion, he said about 10 cars would be given to the monthly ultimate winners and the grand winner would take home a new brand Hyundai Santefe vehicle.

Mr Hini added that the other winners would take home electronic cash prizes and Samsung television sets.

Mr Hini advised customers never to disclose their mobile money personal identification number to anybody to do mobile money transaction on their behalf, saying that was crucial to save them from the nefarious activities of fraudsters.

He said some fraudsters and tricksters continued to create problem for the service and stole the mobile money of some customers, saying this was possible because some customers gave their PIN numbers out to people.

Mrs Armah, the ultimate prize winner for July, in an interview said she was excited about the award.

She explained that she works for a microfinance company and used the mobile money system in all her transactions.

“The MTN Mobile Money promotion is real,” she said, and encouraged other Ghanaians to partake in the promotion.

By Kingsley Asare