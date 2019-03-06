Former legislator petitions govt over constitution review

A former Member of Parliament under the Nkrumah-led administration, Madam Lucy Aninwa Anin, has petitioned the government to review the 1992 Constitution as a matter of urgency.

She noted that under the era of the late Mills-led administration, some attempts were made to review the constitution which proved futile and called for a bold and unfettered attempt to rewrite the 1992 Constitution to “accord with our national aspiration and the dreams of our fearless forefathers by removing the needless indemnity clauses seeking to protect certain personalities”.

Madam Anin stressed that it was time for the country to review the 1992 Constitution to weed out the flaws, especially “its support of military coup d’état dictates and decrees of erstwhile military governments”.

“The Divestiture Implementation Committee (DIC) set up during the Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC) regime under the leadership of former President Jerry Rawlings, disposed off most of the nation’s assets to friends, fellow members of the Council and foreign partners.

“Most of the DIC disposition of national assets caused great financial loss to the state, and most of the cases worked on by the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) involved transactions at the investment department of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT).

“The manner in which human right wrongs were addressed during the National Reconciliation Commission were unfortunate and the nation needs to go through economic reconciliation to restore national assets to remove the bitterness in the citizenry.”

“No nation can survive without restoring her hard-worn infrastructural heritage, which has largely been ‘stolen’ by persons who are known to us and the quest for restoration of the nation’s assets must be done through proper restoration processes.”

“It will call for fresh investigations into the mode of acquisition of those assets and, if possible, restore the assets to the state and the answer to the country’s challenges rests on the path the citizenry chose to make God-given resources beneficial to all and sundry.

“We cannot start or even attempt to start the process without a thorough review of the current 1992 constitution,” Madam Anin pointed out. –GNA