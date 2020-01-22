Elbee to sponsor 2020 Kwahu Easter Marathon

Elbee Home Appliances – an Indian Electrical brand in Ghana have joined the list of sponsors for the 2020 Kwahu Easter Marathon.

Elbee manufactures and distributes products such as standing fans, ceiling fans, rice cookers, stoves, blenders among others.

The electrical company would be the official sponsor of the event and would provide organisers assorted electrical gadgets for winners in both male and female categories.

The company becomes the first official sponsor to join the unique marathon which is raced on the beautiful mountains of Kwahu, each Easter.

Mr James Tilokani, Managing Director of M. P. T. C Ghana Limited confirmed the participation of his outfit in the marathon.

He said the company was coming on board to support the marathon that sought to provide the platform for health and fitness.

Mr William Ezah – Project Manager of the Kwahu Easter Marathon expressed appreciation to the company for the support.

He said the organisers would ensure the company derives the maximum benefit from their partnership with the Kwahu Easter Marathon.

He said the two companies would hold a formal public event to announce the partnership in due course.

The 2020 Kwahu Easter Marathon is fixed for April 11, 2020.

The Kwahu Easter Marathon which is in its third year has been one of the main features of the Easter celebrations. –GNA