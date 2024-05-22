Black Bombers arrive in Bangkok for Olympic qualifiers

The national boxing team, the Black Bombers, have arrived in the Thai capital of Bangkok to take part in the Paris Olympics boxing championship for qualifi­cation to Paris 2024.

The tournament, slated for Saturday, May 25 to June 2, will be held at the Indoor Stadium in Bangkok where a total of 51 places (23 for women and 28 for men) will be up for grabs across 13 Olympic boxing weight categories (6 for women and 7 for men).

The 12-man delegation led by Vice President of the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF),Dauda­Fuseni, left Accra on Monday night.

Boxers on the trip include flyweight, Theophilus Kpakpo Allotey, featherweight, Mohammed Amadu, light welterweight, Joseph Commey, light middleweight, Hen­ry Malm, and light heavyweight, Jonathan Tetteh.

They have been joined in Bangkok by Britain-based super heavyweight boxer, Mark Kodjovi Ahondjo, and United States-based female middleweight boxer,Ornella Sathoud.

The technical team is made up of Head Coach, OforiAsare, and his two assistants, Vincent Akai Nettey and Elvis Robertson, Edward Kwabena Asante, Team Doctor, and Daniel Quartey, Physiotherapist.

In a pre-departure chat with the Times Sports, Mr Fuseini promised to return with qualifi­cation tickets to the Olympics.

According to him, the Paris 2024 Olympic Games without the Black Bombers would be a disaster for Ghana; hence, the federation, together with the coaches and boxers, are leaving no stone unturned in ensuring that.

He thanked the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS) and the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) for supporting the team’s preparation and participation in the championship.

BY RAYMOND ACKUMEY