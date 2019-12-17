Children party at Street Academy get-together

The Street Academy last Saturday organised their annual get-together that is meant to fete their students and children in the community at the National Theatre in Accra.

The over 200 elated students on the night engaged in musical, cultural and dance performances, with a lot to eat and drink.

Partners of the school such as the Anglican Mothers Union, representatives from sponsors and individuals who have over the years supported the Academy, were in attendance with some offering words of inspiration to the children.

According to Director of Street Academy, Ataa Lartey, this annual event was an opportunity for them to remind the deprived children in society that they had not been forgotten.

He said this was their way of celebrating the children during the yuletide and to put smiles on their faces as such occasions lit their spirit up.

“It’s has always been a great moment to give the children a sense of belonging and let them know we’re forever there for them.”

Guest of Honour, retired former nurse in the United Kingdom, Emelia Holm, encouraged the children to pursue their dreams unrelentingly and to concentrate on developing their natural talents.

She advised that though they must pay critical attention to their education, they must find a find balance between both with the support of their parents and guardians.

Ms Holm added that parents must assume more responsibility of their wards to curb the rate of streetism and waywardness in the country.

The Street Academy – a sports and culture institution for street children. The mission of the school is to use education, culture, and sports to expose the hidden talents of the less fortunate children living on the streets of Accra.

BY NANA BENTSI ODURO