Afriyie, best to lead GFA – SuperSport founder

FOUNDER of SuperSport and Senior Adviser to Fox Sports Africa, Barry Lambert, has thrown his support for Ghana Football Association (GFA) presidential aspirant, George Afriyie, insisting that the Ghanaian was the right person to spearhead the revival of the nation’s football.

A goodwill message from Mr Lambert sighted by the Times Sports yesterday, lauded Mr Afriyie – bankroller for Okyeman Planners, for his efficiency, commitment and dedication to the game.

“I’m delighted to hear you’re standing as president of the GFA, having very successfully worked with you on the 2017 WAFU Nations Cup tournament in Cape Coast.

“After all the problems the GFA have had prior to FIFA and CAF’s intervention, I believe you will be just the right person to take over the leadership of GFA and move Ghana football forward into a new era,” added Mr Lambert, a revered TV football commentator, who is also founder of Setanta Africa.

The 2017 WAFU tournament, hosted and won by Ghana attracted great reviews in the aftermath of the competition.

According to Mr Lambert, he was utterly shocked “and extremely disappointed” when Afriyie was dismissed by the then GFA president, but was delighted to know that he was vying to lead the association now.

“The supporters of the Black Stars will know they will be in safe hands and I wish you every success as you can count on my help at any time and in any way you feel fit,” the message ended.

Many football bigwigs including Bechem United chairman, Kingsley Osei Bonsu, have recently rallied support for Afriyie, believing the former GFA vice president has the much-needed quality to steer the affairs of the football association.

The likes of Felix Ansong, Ntow Fianko and Abdul Salam Yakubu, among others, have expressed their unflinching backing for Afriyie.

The former Ghana FA vice president is among several football administrators in the country vying for the Ghana FA top seat.

Messrs Kudjoe Fianoo, Fred Pappoe, Kurt Okraku, Wilfred Osei Kwaku Palmer, Kwame Kyei, Tony Aubyn and Nana Yaw Amponsah have all declared their interest in contesting for the top seat.

The FA top job has been unoccupied following the resignation of Kwesi Nyantakyi last year after the Number 12 investigative documentary by Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

The Normalisation Committee of the GFA has fixed the association’s Elective Congress for October 25, 2019.

BY JOHN VIGAH