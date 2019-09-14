47 students graduate from Riohs Originate

After undergoing a six -month fashion course, 47 students of Riohs Originate Fashion showcased their newly acquired skills at the Accra Digital Center in Accra over the weekeend.

It was the fifth edition dubbed ‘Stand Out’ which gave graduands the opportunity to showcase their designs to the world.

There was a surprise performance by Okyeame Kwame accompanied by Opera and Poetry.

The designs which ranged from casual, formal and dinner wears contrived to satisfy people who have developed the taste for fashionable dresses.

Students of Riohs Originate had succeeded in holding their Spectators to clap continuously throughout the period of the catwalk.

The most dedicated students went to Teye Yakubu, Ivy Amma Asuo Nti and Eleanor Abrafi Riverson.

Also, the most promising student awards went to Whitney Adu and Belinda Yayra Odzah.

Naomi Katheleen Kounma Okouyi and Lysandra Boachie-Yiadom were awarded the most creative students.

In addition, the outstanding student awards went to Luna Kumah and Henry Kofi Agyei.

In an interview with The Spectator, The Chief Executive Officer of Riohs Originate Fashion Mr Richard Ohene Sika was impressed with the combination of fabrics by the students, designs and ultimately their creative exhibitions.

Mr Ohene Sika added that the six month training duration at Riohs Originate Fashion made it possible for fashion enthusiasts to learn fashion design in the shortest possible time.

He indicated that the show was put together to boost the confidence of the graduands and also usher them into the fashion industry.

The CEO added that the strategy of the school had always been to churn out students who were able to create sustainable fashion business while contributing meaningfully to the socio-economic development of Ghana.

Riohs Originate had nurtured several designers and they include actress Pascaline Edwards, Elikem Kumordzi, Sima Brew, Quophi Akotuah GH etc.

Riohs Originate is a creative art service and training institute in Accra. The company won the topmost fashion industry award for Best Fashion School in Ghana at the 2019 Edition of Fashion Ghana Honours and Awards.

By Linda Abrefi Wadie