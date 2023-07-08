Volta Region poised to take advantage of AfCFTA

Stakeholders in the trade and industry sector of the Volta Region have expressed readiness to take advantage of the numerous opportunities of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

They, however, appealed to the government to resolve challenges impeding the progress of the sector which they believe would affect the effective implementation of the African intra-trade initiative.

The industry players made the appeal at the Volta Regional AfCFTA Conference in Ho.

The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) provides a single-window borderless market across the 55 countries on the continent, and is aimed at promoting intra-trade and growing the economy of the continent.

In a bid to ensure effective participation, the national AfCFTA coordination office embarked on a sensitisation drive for the industry.

At the Volta Regional edition, the National Coordinator of AfCFTA, Dr Fareed Kwesi Arthur, said the initiative had the potential of turning around the country’s fortune if taken advantage of.

He underscored that the region has got potential and when harnessed would inure to enormous benefits.

“You have all the resources, you are at a very strategic position, you have the border, so there is a huge amount of potential. Let us just turn that potential into something tangible and you will see the number of people who will come here,” he explained.

The Volta and Eastern Regional Chair of the Association of Ghana Industries, Dela Gadzabku, said stakeholders have already set the pace to promote the growth of the region’s industry by organising the annual Trade and Investment Fair.