Absa rewards Assist Card campaign winners

Absa Bank Ghana has announced the winners of its Assist Card campaign at a ceremony in Accra.

The hallmark campaign is designed to encourage and reward the use of Absa’s contactless debit and credit cards.

Launched in December 2023, the campaign underscores Absa’s strategic partnership with the English Premier League, leveraging this association to foster a deeper connection with clients across the African continent.

This year’s campaign focused on encouraging customers to utilise Absa’s cutting-edge contact­less debit and credit cards for their transactions, ensuring a seamless and secure banking experience.

Mr Hayssam Ahmad Minkara, accompanied by his wife, Fath­ia Nakib, was spotlighted as the campaign’s ultimate winner.

Mr Minkara’s enthusiastic participation and extensive use of Absa’s digital banking services distinguished him as the customer with the highest card transac­tions in terms of both value and volume.

Mr Minkara, the ultimate win­ner among 50 others who excelled in Absa’s Assist Card Campaign, was awarded a fully funded trip for two to watch a live Premier League match in the United Kingdom.

Other winners received home appliances, exclusive EPL souve­nirs and shopping vouchers.

Speaking at the event, Mr Charles Addo, Retail Banking Director at Absa Bank, highlight­ed some of the many benefits of Absa’s debit and credit cards, mentioning two standout advan­tages for credit card users, saying, “Credit card users enjoy up to 55 days of interest-free credit.

They can also use our ‘Buy Now Pay Later’ feature which converts all credit card transac­tions above GH¢300 into 3 to 12-month installments.” He called on customers to take advantage of these benefits and enjoy an enhanced banking experience with Absa.

Commenting after the event, Mr Adolph Kpegah said,“We are committed to digital innovations that simplify financial transactions and create seamless, secure and convenient banking experiences for our customers.”

Mr Minkara thanked the bank for the recognition as he received his prize from Mr Kpegah.

